RM700m project to protect Selangor residents against annual monsoon floods

SHAH ALAM: A long overdue five-year, RM700 million project to deepen a 56km downstream stretch of the Klang River will save some 500,000 households from the devastation caused by year-end monsoon floods, said Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Speaking during a visit to the project site yesterday, he said: “There are four main blocks that have been identified, with several marked as most vulnerable to potential flooding due to their shallow depth caused by decades of sediment buildup. Each block is estimated to have about 100,000 households, so we estimate that 500,000 households will benefit from the project. Immediate works will focus on Block 1 and Block 3.

“Upstream in the Taman Sri Muda area is Block 3, which will be the first area to be worked on. It stretches 4.2km and is expected to be completed by March next year. Work at the riverside of the Kota Kemuning area under Block 1 started yesterday and will serve as the initial operational site.

“The project will be carried out over five years, with an estimated investment cost of RM700 million. The sum will also cover relevant remedial construction works and maintenance.”

Amirudin said the river will be deepened by two to three metres at identified areas and it is expected to increase river capacity by 40%. This will lower the risk of flooding.

It will also improve water quality by enhanced removal of contaminants that have built up over decades due to chemical spills, sewage accumulation, buildup of decayed plant life and stormwater runoff, he added.

“The project will also result in the removal of large volumes of rubbish beneath the surface of the riverbed which has accumulated over the years.

“Improved water quality results in healthier aquatic ecosystems that will lead to more suitable habitats for riverine vegetation, fish and other wildlife,” he said.

The Klang River deepening and widening project, that includes soil reinforcement at the riverbank and construction of bunds, is the first initiative being activated under the Integrated Water Resources Management programme.

It was identified as a high-impact project under the recently announced Selangor Maritime Gateway Economic Development Zone (ZPE SMG).

ZPE SMG is a key economic zone earmarked for sustainable development under the First Selangor Plan (FSP).

The project is managed by Mentri Besar Selangor Incorporated (MBI) via its subsidiary Landasan Lumayan Sdn Bhd.

Landasan Lumayan is a wholly owned company of MBI that has been mandated to spearhead the Selangor Maritime Gateway urban rejuvenation project, which consists of the cleaning, rehabilitation and sustainable development of the Klang River and the areas around it.

The project, which is part of the Selangor government’s master plan, will see it diversifying its income and maximising key locations in Selangor leading into Kuala Lumpur to drive a maritime economy and new development for the state via ZPE SMG.

This is part of the state’s Smart Central Economic Region (Smart Selangor) master plan and a key initiative under FSP.