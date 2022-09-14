RM8 mln set aside for immediate maintenance of school facilities in MAF camps

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of RM8 million has been allocated for the immediate maintenance of school facilities in Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) camps nationwide, said Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein (pix).

He said the allocation would be distributed as soon as possible for maintenance work to be carried out this year.

“However, I urge school heads to look at their priorities (what needs to be maintained), the limited fund be fully utilised and benefits as many as possible.

“Among the maintenance work that will be implemented includes basic facilities and electrical wiring,” he told a media conference after visiting Sekolah Kebangsaan Kementah and Rumah Keluarga Malaysia Angkatan Tentera (RKMAT) in Desa Tun Hussein Onn here today.

The allocation, he said, would benefit more than 20,000 students as well as over 2,000 teachers and support staff.

Hishammuddin said the allocation announced today was only part of various other MAF incentives that have been and will be implemented.

“My ministry is also planning to extend the Teaching and Learning Studio at Home and 21st Century Learning initiatives, as provided at SK Kementah here, to other schools in MAF camps nationwide.

“This is in line with my stand throughout my leadership at MinDef (Ministry of Defence) that matters pertaining to education and welfare, especially housing, is a priority at all times,” he said.

He said it was not only closely related to the future of MAF children but also to the morale and spirit of MAF personnel and educationists in all schools in MAF camps nationwide.

Commenting on the RKMAT, he said he managed to observe several residential blocks and get a briefing on the current state of the facilities and infrastructures at the RKMATs in Desa Tun Hussein Onn and Jalan U-Thant here.

“As a result of the observation and briefing, I would like to announce that an allocation of RM1 million has also been approved by MinDef for the immediate maintenance of the RKMATs in Desa Tun Hussein Onn and Jalan U-Thant,” he said.

Hishammuddin said the allocation would benefit a total of 1,730 MAF personnel and 20 MinDef civilians at the RKMAT in Desa Tun Hussein Onn as well as 270 MAF personnel and 12 MinDef civilians at the RKMAT in Jalan U-Thant.

He also said that he had given instructions for maintenance work to be implemented as soon as possible for the comfort of residents of the two RKMATs.

“I will personally monitor its implementation from time to time. These residences are a crucial need, more so since the MAF personnel have to always leave their wives and children,” he said.

Hishammuddin said it was important for their family members to be in comfortable and safe homes as it will ensure the morale and spirit of the personnel on duty is always at the highest level.-Bernama