RMAF air bases in populated areas among focus of Parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat sitting today is expected to touch on the issue of Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) bases in densely-populated as well as non-strategic areas.

According to the Order Paper, the question will be posed by Datuk Hasanuddin Mohd Yunus (PH-Hulu Langat) to the Defence Ministry during the Minister’s question time.

Wong Hon Wai (PH-Bukit Bendera) meanwhile will ask the International Trade and Industry Ministry about the status of Malaysia’s participation in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) that will officially take effect on Jan 1, 2022.

For the question-and-answer session, Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim (GPS-Batang Lupar) will ask about how the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ concept will be translated through policies and implementation drafted by the government so that they will not only focus on majority races but encompass all races and ethnicities.

Also, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (PH-Port Dickson) would ask about the current implementation of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on political transformation and stability as well as the matters agreed upon between the government and Pakatan Harapan.

The sitting today will continue the debate session and winding up of the Supply Bill 2022 (Bduget 2022) at the committee level for the Agriculture and Food Industry Ministry (MAFI).

Besides MAFI, debate and wind up sessions at the committee level for the Rural Development Ministry and the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry are also expected today.

The Dewan Rakyat will sit till Dec 16.-Bernama