RMAF becomes first A400M operator to log over 10,000 flight hours worldwide

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) has been honoured as the first A400M aircraft operator to log more than 10,000 flight hours across the world in 2021.

In conjunction with this, Airbus Defence and Space head of Asia-Pacific Johan Pelissier today presented an award to RMAF Air Force chief General Datuk Seri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan(pix) at the Defence Service Asia (DSA) 2022.

The four-day biennial DSA and National Security Conference (NATSEC), which started yesterday, is held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Dutamas.

“Having achieved more flight hours and flight cycles than any other A400M operators, the RMAF is recognised as the A400M global fleet leader, serving as a valuable reference for all existing A400M customers and Airbus,” Pelissier said.

Since its operation with RMAF in 2015, he said the A400M has already changed the customer’s airlift operation, playing a key role in all mission types, including cargo and personnel transport; humanitarian and disaster relief missions; transport of heavy equipment; fight against Covid-19 pandemic, medical transport, as well as air-to-air refuelling operations.

“Recently, RMAF upgraded one of the A400Ms with tactical capabilities, enabling the aircraft to perform missions such as aerial delivery, full paratrooper deployment or low-level flight,” he said, adding that RMAF owns four units of A400Ms to date.

Furthermore, he said the RMAF is also the first A400M operator in the Asia-Pacific region.-Bernama