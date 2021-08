KUCHING: The suspect in the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) camp shooting incident in Kota Samarahan here, this morning seized a gun from the camp guard station store, said Sarawak deputy police commissioner Mancha Ata.

He said the suspect later shot his colleague in the stomach when the colleague tried to arrest him.

He added that the suspect later entered the resting room and shot another personnel on the left of his chest and the man died at the scene.

“Later the suspect shot another colleague at the back,” he said in a statement here today.

According to Mancha, the suspect later turned the gun on himself and he died at the location.

“Two victims and the suspect died at the scene and one victim who was seriously injured was pronounced dead at Kota Samarahan Heart Hospital at 9.20 am,” he said.

Earlier, RMAF in a statement said a shooting incident involving four RMAF personnel at 7.15 am at a unit in Kota Samarahan, Kuching when the personnel were on duty

RMAF would also be setting up an Investigation Board to identify the cause of the incident.

Mancha said so far the investigation covered gathering DNA samples, weapons, shooting evidence and bullet shells and they would be sent to the police forensic unit and the Chemistry Department for further investigation.

“Apart from that, police have also studied the CCTV recording and witnesses would be called to assist the investigation. The motive and cause of the incident are still being studied. Nonetheless, the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he said.

Meanwhile, the body of the first shooting victim arrived at SarawaK General Hospital (HUS) mortuary at 12.40 pm.

It is learned that the three more bodies would be taken to HUS mortuary after completing investigation at the scene.

Meanwhile, a Bernama observation at HUS mortuary found there were no family members of victims there while security control has been tightened at the entrance of the mortuary. — Bernama