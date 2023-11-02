RMAF chief to attend air show, meet Indian counterpart

NEW DELHI: Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) chief General Tan Sri Datuk Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan (pix) will attend the Aero India aviation show in south India on Monday and hold talks with his Indian counterpart.

Asghar is also scheduled to discuss bilateral cooperation with Lieutenant General Takuto Ogasawara, vice chief of staff of Japan's Air Self-Defense Force, during the visit, a Malaysia High Commission official told Bernama.

The RMAF chief will call on India's Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Monday.

The air show, being held from February 13 to 17 at the Air Force Station at Yelahanka in Bangalore, has attracted 800 exhibitors, including about 110 from abroad. -Bernama