RMAF personnel remain in high spirits despite asset constraints: Mohamad

PETALING JAYA: The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) personnel remain in high spirits despite having to deal with asset constraints and having to use old assets, says Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Mohamad who was on a working visit to the Subang Air Base here today said the limitations, however, did not dampen the morale of the RMAF personnel who continue to be major defenders of the country's sovereignty and security.

“I am proud to have a strong RMAF team, with a high sense of identity despite the constraints in carrying out their daily duties including in terms of military asset equipment in the face of threats,” he told reporters after the visit.

He also urged the RMAF to continue being the ‘eyes’ and ‘ears’ to all security services and ensure that the sovereignty of the country continues to be preserved.

Also present were Defence Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Muez Abd Aziz and RMAF chief Gen Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan.-Bernama