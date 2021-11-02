RMAF ready to deploy assets to help flood victims

KUANTAN: The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) is ready to deploy its assets to carry out operations to rescue flood victims, with the country expected to face the northeast monsoon beginning this week.

RMAF chief Gen Tan Sri Ackbal Abdul Samad(pix) said three types of aircraft, among them the EC725 helicopter, would usually be deployed to send aid to affected residents.

“Thus far, we are standby only. When it’s time we will deploy or move the assets,” he told a media conference after the closing ceremony of the Paradrop, Air Defence, Deep Strike, Insertion, Search and Rescue and Extration (PARADISE) Exercise Series 8/2021 at the Kuantan Air Base here today.

Yesterday, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) announced that heavy rain was forecast in Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang from early this month until early January 2022 following the transition of the northeast monsoon, which is expected from tomorrow until March next year.

MetMalaysia also announced that continuous heavy rain coupled with high tides could result in severe floods in low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, Ackbal announced that four AW139-type helicopters, which had been acquired on lease, would begin operating soon.

He said the leasing of the four helicopters was a temporary short-term strategy while awaiting the procurement of new helicopters.

Commenting on Malaysia's aspiration to own F/A-18 aircraft from Kuwait, he clarified that the RMAF was obtaining further information through official contacts regarding the status of the aircraft.

“We have sent letters requesting for information because we heard that they wanted to sell, so we asked what is their actual intention. If they plan to do so (to sell), we have registered our intention to procure the aircraft.

“I will leave for Dubai and, if possible, we intend to meet the Air Defence chief of Kuwait so that we can ask directly if they have an intention to sell the aircraft,” he said.

Commenting on the 12-day PARADISE Exercise, which began from Oct 22 until today, he said it involved 1,482 officers and personnel from RMAF, Army and Royal Malaysian Navy.

The exercise, which among others aimed to asses the combat readiness and level of effectiveness of the equipment, was carried out in the Straits of Melaka area, including the airspace gazetted as a training area.

