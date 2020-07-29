RMCO: 238 nabbed for violating SOPs

PETALING JAYA: The police yesterday nabbed a total of 238 individuals for violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that out of this, 42 people were remanded while 323 were issued compounds.

“229 were arrested for activities that did not adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs), while nine were arrested for activities at nightclubs and pubs,“ he told a press conference today.

Ismail Sabri said that 2,174 Malaysians have returned home from abroad, from 22 countries including China, Indonesia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Japan, India and South Korea.

“They were placed under mandatory quarantine in 13 quarantine centres across the nation. Out of the number, seven individuals have been sent to hospitals for treatment“ he said.

In addition to that, Ismail Sabri said police conducted 62 roadblocks nationwide to curb the entry of illegal immigrants.