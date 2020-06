KUALA LUMPUR: If Hari Raya Aidilfitri was earlier celebrated far from the family following the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), the people especially Muslims are now allowed to celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha scheduled on July 31.

In announcing the happy news, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the Aidiladha and sacrificial ceremony are still subject to the stipulated standard operating procedure (SOP).

“In the category of religious celebrations and activities, I wish to deliver the good news. The Hari Raya Aidiladha and sacrificial ceremony would be allowed subject to the SOP of the Islamic religious authorities,” he said.

Muhyiddin said in a special message announcement on the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) to replace CMCO which would be ending on Tuesday, aired over local television channels today.

RMCO which is from June 10 to Aug 31, will see more relaxations including interstate travel except to areas under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) and almost all social, education, religious, business and economic activities are reopened.

The Prime Minister said even though many relaxations were announced, several activities are still restricted, among them religious processions involving many people, feasts, and open houses.

Muhyiddin said relaxation for congregational prayers and religious activities at mosques and houses of worship are still being studied.

“Relaxation for larger congregational prayers based on the size of the mosque or house of worship is being studied by the government and would be announced soon,” he said. -Bernama