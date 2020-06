KUALA LUMPUR: In total disregard of the risk of being infected with Covid-19, groups of youngsters have been flocking to an entertainment outlet here, knowing that the place will not close at midnight as other outlets would.

Clearly, both the customers and the operator of the premises have violated the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) by exceeding the permissible operation time and not complying with the social distancing regulation.

Those youngsters probably felt “safe” from the authorities as there were not much evidence of their presence there as all other business premises located near an elite residential area in the outskirt of town here, were already closed by midnight.

According to a food stall operator who was packing up to go home, the same situation happens every night but was ‘hidden’ from the authorities as the entertainment outlet was located on the upper level of a shophouse and the noise was inaudible from outside.

A check by Bernama around the city found that many pubs and bistros were making optimal use of the permission to sell food and beverages up until midnight during the RMCO, without musical performance or other entertainment.

However, there were some operators who provide karaoke service and operate until 1.30 am, allegedly to fulfill customers’ requests.

“Many customers came for entertainment, particularly after working hours. Especially those who were meeting clients and discussing business, they were the ones who made us extend our operation hour,” said Daniel, a bistro worker.

For those providing karaoke service, the activity was carried out once in a while to avoid being detected by the authorities.

A customer, who wanted to be known as Tajah Mindai defended the operators for opening their premises beyond the permissible time.

“They have employees that need to be paid, if there are many visitors, there will be income for them to sustain their business by offering other services such as selling food and drinks,” he said.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor on June 17 said 52 compounds were issued to business owners who failed to adhere to the SOP since the RMCO was implemented.

Among the offences, he said, was operating way beyond the permitted time.

Mazlan said the police have made it clear to the business owners that they must close shop at midnight, but they were some who would go beyond and operate up to 2 am.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur Mayor Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said no pubs were allowed to operate during the RMCO period.

He said the only approval given was to licensed restaurants with no live entertainment. -Bernama