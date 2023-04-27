RMN confirms 13 foreign ships to participate at LIMA’23

LUMUT: The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) has confirmed that 13 foreign naval ships will be participating in the Langkawi Internationl Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2023 (LIMA’23) from May 23-27.

RMN chief Admiral Datuk Abdul Rahman Ayob said RMN is still waiting for two more countries to confirm their participation.

“Overall, we are hoping for 15 foreign military ships from regional and foreign countries such as Italy and United States of America to participate in LIMA’23,” he told a press conference after attending the 89th RMN Day celebration at Lumut Naval Base here today.

The theme for LIMA 2023 is The Nexus of Asia’s Maritime and Aerospace Trade and the last time the biennial exhibition was held was in 2019.

On a separate issue, Abdul Rahman said RMN has never set any racial quota and its recruitment is opened to all races.

“I think the poor response from other races is due to the lack of professional development,“ he said.

Previously, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) had never set any racial quota for personnel recruitment.

He added that a recruitment drive is being carried out twice a year for the intake of 6,000 to 7,000 personnel.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rahman in his speech, said RMN is faced with challenges in operating outdated and ageing assets as well as in maintaining them.

“At the same time, the high operational demands and participation in large-scale exercises also affect asset management plans.

“In light of these challenges and concerns, the RMN and Ministry of Defence are actively working to strengthen the capabilities and improve the infrastructure of the assets, including ensuring that the Littoral Combat Ship project continues without delay in accordance with the established plan.

Also, he added that attention was given to the acquisition of new assets to replace obsolete RMN vessels. -Bernama