RMN helps rescue Indonesian fishermen after boat sinks

LUMUT: The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) managed to help rescue five Indonesian fishermen who were floating at sea for three days after their boat sank, at its Jarak offshore station about 35 nautical miles southwest of Pangkor Island, yesterday evening.

The Western Fleet Command Headquarters, in a statement, said the victims were then handed over to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency before being brought to the Indonesian embassy for further documentation.

“The five fishermen were believed to have been floating at sea for three days before being rescued by a local fishing boat and were brought to the Jarak Station.

“The victims, who were in a weak condition, were given food and drinks at the station before they were transferred to RMN’s KD Mahamiru that was conducting Ops Benteng and Malaysia-Indonesia Coordinated Patrol Operation (OP Patkor Malindo),” read the statement. -Bernama