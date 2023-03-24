RNF MotoGP Racing Team to sponsor duo for Red Bull Rookies Cup

KUALA LUMPUR: The RNF MotoGP Racing Team will sponsor young ZK Racing riders Muhammad Hakim Danish Ramli and Danial Syahmi Ahmad Shahril, who will be featuring in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup from March 25-Sept 10.

ZK Racing said that the sponsorship, through RNF MotoGP Racing Team principal Datuk Razlan Razali, will cover travel expenses and hospitality services throughout Europe for this season.

“The first round (at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao, Portugal) is set to rev off this weekend (March 25-26) and Razlan has always been dedicated, right from the start of the Road To MotoGP programme. He has provided support to Hakim Danish and Danial Syahmi since the start of their motor racing careers,” ZK Racing said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Danial Syahmi, 21, said the sponsorship will be a big boost to his career, besides helping him to give his best this season.

“I will make sure I stay competitive in the championship,” he said.

Hakim Danish, 16, meanwhile, has also promised to be as competitive as he can in his debut season in the championship.

The Red Bull Rookies Cup is a motorcycle racing series contested by young, up-and-coming motorcycle riders who have not had experience in a motorcycle Grand Prix. -Bernama