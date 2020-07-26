Road closure at KM11.3 northbound of Besraya highway tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The stretch of the Besraya Highway (northbound) heading towards the city centre at Km11.3 will be fully closed tomorrow to facilitate the removing of beams of a pedestrian bridge that would be demolished.

In a statement today, Besraya (M) Sdn Bhd, the concessionaire of the Sungai Besi Highway (Besraya Highway) said motorists will be diverted to an alternative route via Jalan Hang Tuah 4 at Km11.0 and exit via Jalan Tuanku 1 at Km11.4.

The demolition work of the pedestrian bridge will be carried out in stages from July 23 to 27.

According to the statement, the construction of a new pedestrian bridge has been completed to replace the old bridge that will be demolished.

Motorists are advised to abide by all instructions and signages. More information can be obtained by calling the Besraya Info hotline at 1-800-88-0999. -Bernama