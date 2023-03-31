Road renamed to honour Samy Vellu's services, contributions: MPKK president

KUALA KANGSAR: The road that has been renamed Jalan Tun Dr Samy Vellu on a stretch that begins at the Kinta-Kuala Kangsar district border and ends at the junction of Taman Makmur in Sungai Siput, Perak is a tribute to the services of the late former MIC president.

Kuala Kangsar Municipal Council (MPKK) president Zulqarnain Mohamad said the renaming of the stretch was appropriate to commemorate the late leader’s contributions and dedication to the people and the area.

“It is indeed appropriate because Tun was the longest-elected parliamentarian to serve Sungai Siput and was a senior minister in the Cabinet,” he told reporters after attending the MPKK Council meeting here today.

According to a Federal gazette, a 9.3km stretch on the Ipoh-Butterworth trunk road has been renamed Jalan Tun Dr S. Samy Vellu in honour of the visionary leader.

Samy Vellu, who was Sungai Siput MP from 1974 to 2008 and Works Minister (1979 to 1989), died at the age of 86 last September.

In a separate matter, Zulqarnain said MPKK is actively working to ensure that ‘Visit Perak Year 2024’ runs smoothly.

“We are working with various agencies like the Malayan Historical Group by putting up information signs at various historical sites like Victoria Bridge and Iskandar Bridge.

“MPKK is part of the tourism brand and action plan for Greater Ipoh, which includes four areas, namely MPKK, Batu Gajah District Council (MDBG), Kampar District Council (MDKpr) and Ipoh City Council (MBI) as a cluster, and another ecotourism cluster together with Lenggong, Pengkalan Hulu and Gerik districts,“ he added. -Bernama