Road-To-Gold way to go for producing medal winners: Azizulhasni

KUALA LUMPUR: National cycling champion Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang has expressed his optimism that the new system introduced under the ‘Road To Gold’ (RTG) project is capable of helping coaches and athletes to produce sterling results at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The Pocket Rocketman said the project had a slightly different mechanism and was led by committee members with credibility, expertise, experience and wide knowledge of high-performance sports.

“I have been involved in various training programmes and I never said that previous programmes were bad....but we if we still use old approaches, we will get the same results.

“That’s why I’m hoping this new system being introduced will bring a positive impact to all those involved and allow us to bring back gold medals for the country,” he posted on Facebook today.

Yesterday, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh announced the formation of the RTG project team to coordinate medal-winning efforts at the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Hannah and Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria, are joint chairmen of the RTG committee.

Hannah also announced that 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, Mohd Azizulhasni might be in the project as the process of identifying candidates was still at the preliminary stage.

The RTG project is a national project with the objective of coordinating national efforts to produce the country’s first Olympic gold medal. -Bernama