KUALA LUMPUR: The mission of the police and the armed forces in reducing the people’s movement in line with the Movement Control Order (MCO) began at midnight with the implementation of roadblocks nationwide.

Surveillance for standard operating procedures (SOP) compliance to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic was also carried out at various hotspots.

A check by Bernama found that traffic flow was smooth on major roads, especially in the state capitals, which were congested in the morning.

In Kuala Lumpur, police mounted 39 roadblocks in six districts, involving 1,291 police officers and personnel.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin said the police have yet to issue any compound on those defying the stipulated SOP for the MCO.

In Dang Wangi, district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the number of vehicles entering the district was normal and it would continue to monitor identified locations to ensure maximum SOP compliance.

In Gombak, district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said seven roadblocks were mounted in the district including at the Gombak toll plaza, Rawang and Selayang.

In Negeri Sembilan, the first day of roadblock implementation went smoothly despite heavy traffic at the entrance and exit of Senawang toll plaza.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop said 17 roadblocks were mounted throughout the state involving Lubok China-Melaka, Sungai Lui-Pahang, Tampin-Melaka and Port Dickson-Sepang roads, and entrances and exits of Pedas, Seremban-Labu, Nilai-Plus, Pajam-Mantin and Setul-Lekas toll plazas.

In Melaka, 14 fixed and 11 mobile roadblocks will be implemented during the two weeks of MCO.

Melaka police chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali said 10 roadblocks were mounted in the district of Alor Gajah, Melaka Tengah (eight) and Jasin (seven), involving 700 police and military officers and personnel in rotation.

In Johor, a check by Bernama last night found the police had begun their duties at roadblocks, especially at the Skudai toll plaza south-bound, as early as 11.30 pm.

Kulai district police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow said one officer and five personnel were tasked to man roadblocks at the Skudai toll plaza, Kulai Highway, Senai Utara and Sedenak.

In Perak, the traffic volume in both directions along the 222-kilometre North South Expressway in the state had reduced due to the interstate travel restriction during the MCO, Conditional MCO (CMCO) and Recovery MCO (RMCO) for 14 days starting today.

Sixteen roadblocks were mounted in Perak following the interstate travel restriction.

In Kedah, police have set up 18 roadblocks in the state during the CMCO period involving almost 500 police and military personnel.

Kedah police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said there were 86 mobile surveillance teams on duty to curb the Covid-19 transmission.

In Perlis, nine roadblocks will be implemented during the RMCO period from midnight.

Perlis police chief Datuk Surina Saad said they comprised three Op Benteng roadblocks and six at state borders.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said police would mount over 300 roadblocks throughout the country, with the possibility of doubling the number, depending on the situation.

He said the roadblocks would be implemented at all exits of toll plazas in highways and federal roads connecting two different states. — Bernama