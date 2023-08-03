Roadside trader killed by runaway tyre from lorry

BANDAR PERMAISURI: A trader died when he was hit by a tyre which came off a lorry at Kilometre 43 of Jalan Pantai, Kuala Terengganu-Kampung Raja, near here at about 5 pm yesterday.

In the incident, the victim, Muhammad Airiel Rizman Mohamad Nazari, 18, of Kampung Mengabang Panjang, Kuala Terengganu was trading by the roadside with his friend, Nik Muhammad Afiq Rizani Mohd Zainani, 22.

Setiu police chief, DSP Afandi Husin said an initial investigation found the lorry which was on its way from Kampung Merang to Kampung Telaga Papan before the rear tyre detached from the vehicle and rolled to the side of the road.

“The tyre crashed into Muhammad Airiel Rizman and Nik Muhammad Afiq Rizani trading by the roadside.

“Muhammad Airiel Rizman died on the spot while Nik Muhammad Afiq Rizani sustained injuries on his right arm,” he said when contacted tonight.

Afandi said the victim’s body was taken to Setiu Hospital for post-mortem while his friend was treated at the same hospital.

The lorry driver from Kelantan was unhurt. -Bernama