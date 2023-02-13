Robbery suspect arrested after dramatic 30km high speed chase

SHAH ALAM: A robbery suspect who led police on a 30-kilometre dramatic car chase from Banting to Klang failed to evade capture when he was arrested around Port Klang yesterday.

According to South Klang district police chief Cha Hoong Fong (pix), the 31-year-old suspect was driving recklessly along the road near Kampung Pendamar Mosque and was unable to avoid oncoming traffic as he tried to squeeze between two cars that slowed down to cross a speed bump.

The Proton Inspira he was driving at high speed hit the bump, causing it to jump upward and sideways and hit both cars before skidding to a stop at the side of the road.

The suspect then abandoned the car and fled on foot into the surrounding village area, just seconds before an unmarked Myvi driven by his pursuers, a police team from the Selangor contingent police headquarters Criminal Investigation Department (CID), pulled up behind his car and gave chase.

In a dramatic turn of events, the suspect managed to double back to where both cars were, jumped into the unmarked Myvi and tried to drive off. The police team, who were fast on his heels, then fired several gunshots to deter him from escaping or injuring bystanders, but the suspect managed to drive away in the police team’s vehicle.

The suspect did not make it far as he was subsequently apprehended by the police in the vicinity of Jalan Kem, Port Klang the same day.

Cha said he learnt of the incident after receiving a call from a man at around 7 pm about a gunfire incident involving the two vehicles, which was also recorded by those who witnessed it and shared on social media. A South Klang police team dispatched to the area then discovered the CID team and learned about the entire chase.

“The Selangor CID forensics unit has inspected the incident location and the South Klang district police headquarters has opened investigation papers under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder,” Cha said, adding that the suspect, who possessed several drug and criminal records, has been handed to the Subang Jaya police headquarters for further investigation over the robbery under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code.

He added that further investigation into the incident was still ongoing and that investigation papers would be completed soon. -Bernama