Robot assistants at upgraded showroom

IN LINE with its commitment to redefine automotive experiences, Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia (JLRM) recently unveiled its upgraded Ara Damansara showroom at Sime Darby Motors City, now featuring two robot assistants.

This reflects JLRM’s ongoing strategy to reimagine the future by providing modern luxury to customers. As part of this roadmap, the Ara Damansara showroom offers bespoke capabilities with its personalisation studio.

This includes a full colour palette along with trims and upholstery materials for customers to touch and feel, as well as a detailed configurator which allows for customised specification of special-order vehicles.

Customers will be able to configure their vehicles in line with their preferred specifications, and have it visually simulated on a 75-inch screen based on the colour and specifications selected.

The latest introduction of the two robot assistants demonstrates JLRM’s efforts to embrace customer-facing autonomous service. The robots are part of a collaboration between JLRM and Secure Robotics, a leading provider of modern technologies in Malaysia.

Equipped with wireless internet connectivity, laser radar sensors, GPS and voice, facial and image recognition, the robots provide a novel experience for customers as well as allowing for better human resource management for the company.

“As part of our transformation, the introduction of the robot marks the next step in raising the bar for customer experiences,” said Jeffrey Gan, retail and distribution managing director of Sime Darby Motors Malaysia.

“Furthermore, as Malaysia transitions into the endemic stage, the robot also allows for customer interaction with a reduced risk of transmission.

“There are wide applications for technologically-driven autonomous services such as this and we look forward to exploring this further.”

To experience a taste of modern luxury, head over to Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia Ara Damansara at Sime Darby Motors City, or check out www.jaguar.com.my / www.landrover.com.my for more information.