‘Roh’ represents Malaysia at 93rd Oscars

PUTRAJAYA: The film ‘Roh’ has been picked to represent Malaysia at the 93rd Academy Awards (Oscars) in the International Feature Film category, said the National Fillm Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas).

The prestigious event will be held on April 25, 2021.

The selection of ‘Roh’ produced by Kuman Pictures Sdn Bhd was made by Finas’ Film Selection Committee (the Committee) that consists of local industry players who are professional and experienced, Finas said in a statement here today.

“The selection went through a detailed evaluation process based on filming criterias like direction, storyline, cinematography, screenplay, acting, music score, artistic elements and editing apart from adhering to the rules set by the organisers of the Oscars,“ it said.

Finas through the Committee had opened participation to local stakeholders to enter their works to be considered to represent Malaysia at the 93rd OSCARS in this category and received very encouraging response.

Finas since 2004 has nominated one local film to compete in this category at the Oscars because each country has been asked to do so.

‘Roh’ is a horror movie that tells the story of the arrival a baby girl that brings ominous predictions and strange incidents to a poor family living in a forest, a long time ago. — Bernama