$!Rolls-Royce Reveals The Black Badge Ghost Ekleipsis

ROLLS-ROYCE has once again set a higher standard with the unveiling of their latest masterpiece, the Black Badge Ghost Ekleipsis Private Collection. This exclusive release, limited to just 25 units, draws its inspiration from the celestial event of a solar eclipse, infusing each aspect with the grandeur, spectacle, and enigma associated with this astronomical marvel. The external design features a distinctive Lyrical Copper hue that glimmers and shifts from shadows to iridescent brilliance as light dances upon it. Delicate Mandarin accents below the iconic Pantheon Grille and meticulously hand-painted coachlines pay homage to the phases of a solar eclipse.

Upon entering, the interior boasts a tailor-made and intricately crafted finish. The animated Starlight Headliner emulates the solar eclipse, darkening and illuminating in a captivating sequence. A total of 940 ‘stars,’ representing the corona during totality, are encircled by 192 stars mimicking the phenomenon of seeing stars during daylight. This extraordinary feature, taking over a year and three prototypes to refine, provides a sense of celestial drama within the car. The celestial tale continues with the fascia, adorned with 1,846 laser-etched ‘stars,’ recounting the timeline of a solar eclipse in meticulous detail. This includes a custom timepiece with a half-carat diamond inset, evoking the rare ‘Diamond Ring’ effect witnessed during an eclipse. The clock’s bezel integration with a precious stone marks a historic first for Rolls-Royce.