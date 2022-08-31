RON95, RON97, diesel prices unchanged

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail prices of diesel, RON95 and RON97 petrol will remain unchanged for the week from Sept 1 to Sept 7.

The Ministry of Finance, in a statement today, said to protect consumers from global oil price hikes, RON95, RON97 and diesel will remain at RM2.05 per litre, RM4.30 per litre and RM2.15 per litre respectively although the real market prices of the two products have increased beyond the current ceiling prices.

It said the prices were set based on the weekly retail prices of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

“The government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people continue to be protected,” it said.-Bernama