RON97 down one sen, RON95 and diesel unchanged

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail price of RON97 petrol will drop one sen from RM3 to RM2.99 per litre for the period of Dec 23 to 29.

The Finance Ministry, in a statement today, said the retail prices of RON95 petrol and diesel would remain unchanged at RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre respectively during the same period.

The prices were fixed based on the weekly retail prices of petroleum products using the automatic pricing mechanism (APM).

“To protect consumers from the impact of actual oil price increases in the global market, the government is maintaining the retail prices of RON95 and diesel although the actual market prices for both products have increased beyond the ceiling prices,” it said.

It said the government would continue to monitor the impact of changes in global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people.-Bernama