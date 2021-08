PUTRAJAYA: Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee(pix) today dismissed the speculation of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin resigning soon.

“Haven’t heard such a rumour,” he said when asked on the viral message claiming that Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, will tender his resignation effective today.

Ronald, who is also Bersatu vice-president, was met after attending the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (Mafi) Prihatin programme here.

He said Perikatan Nasional (PN) component parties will continue giving undivided support to Muhyiddin to lead the government.

Yesterday, PN leaders attended a two-hour meeting with Muhyiddin at his office.-Bernama