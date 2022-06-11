Ronald Kiandee's move has no impact on GRS-BN cooperation

SANDAKAN: Bersatu vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee’s (pix) move to run on the Perikatan Nasional (PN) ticket to defend the Beluran parliamentary seat has no impact on the cooperation between the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Sabah Bersatu Information chief Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan said that technically there is no overlapping of seats between GRS and BN, therefore the agreement between the two coalition parties in the state government remains intact.

“Regarding the move of Datuk Seri Ronald, we respect what he did, but if we look at it in a larger context, the (state) government's position is getting stronger as there is no collision of any seat between GRS and BN.

“For us, this is not a big matter...there is no discussion needed in GRS on this matter,” he told reporters after officiating the closing of the school camp programme for Form Six students of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Elopura 2 here today.

The Beluran parliamentary seat will witness a five-cornered clash between Ronald, Benedict Asmat (BN-Umno), Rowiena Rasid (Warisan), Hausing Samsudin @ Sudin (GTA-Pejuang) and Felix Joseph Saang (Pakatan Harapan-UPKO).

GRS is made up of Sabah Bersatu, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) and the United Sabah National Organisation (USNO) which cooperates with Sabah BN as part of the ruling state government.

The Election Commission set Nov 19 as polling day and early voting on Nov 15.-Bernama