Ronald: MAHA 2022 records over RM10 million in sales value as of Aug 8

SERDANG: The 2022 Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro Tourism Exhibition (MAHA) 2022, held at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS), has recorded a sales value of more than RM10 million, as of yesterday (Aug 8).

Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said it has also recorded impressive attendance of almost half a million visitors thus far since it started on Thursday.

“This MAHA is not only organised physically but also virtually and the number of visitors who access the microsite of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) is more than 200,000.

“Although this MAHA is held biennially, we are satisfied with the reception of visitors, both virtual and physical... our target is to collect RM250 million in sales value,” he said.

He said this to reporters after officiating the Malaysia Fish and Seafood Exposition 2022 (MySE 2022) in conjunction with MAHA 2022 at MAEPS today.

On MySE 2022, Ronald said it served as a platform for entrepreneurs in the fisheries sector and sub-sector to penetrate the international market.

“MySE showcases marine products produced by local entrepreneurs and of course, we hope that these products can penetrate the international market.

“MAHA matched them (entrepreneurs) with various importing agents from abroad and other entities to promote their products and further develop their business,” he said.

MySE is aimed at promoting food and fisheries sub-sector technology by local entrepreneurs in an effort to explore new markets.

In addition, it also gives visitors the opportunity to learn about the uniqueness of marine life and the application of food supply chain technology.-Bernama