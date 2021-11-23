Ronaldo, Carrick pay tribute to Solskjaer

LONDON: Cristiano Ronaldo paid tribute on Monday to "outstanding human being" Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the Norwegian was sacked as Manchester United manager.

Ronaldo, who returned to Old Trafford in August, has scored nine times in 13 games for United this season but has failed to prevent the club's slide down the Premier League table after a series of embarrassing results.

Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday, less than 24 hours after United's humiliating 4-1 defeat at Watford, which followed chastening home losses to Liverpool and Manchester City.

Ronaldo, 36, was a teammate of Solskjaer's in his first spell at the club under Alex Ferguson.

"He's been my striker when I first came to Old Trafford and he's been my coach since I came back to Man. United," Ronaldo said on Twitter.

"But most of all, Ole is an outstanding human being. I wish him the best in whatever his life has reserved for him. Good luck, my friend! You deserve it!"

Former United midfielder Michael Carrick, who was part of Solskjaer's coaching team, will take charge of upcoming games while the club look to appoint an interim manager until the end of the season.

“Emotional time for everyone at club, worked with Ole for three years and known him for a lot longer,” Carrick was quoted as saying by the Express on Monday

“To see him lose his job was tough for me and a lot of people at the club.”

“You could tell by the emotion around the place what he meant to everyone. Sometimes you don’t always get what you deserve. Sad day.

“I understand the responsibility.”

United need to beat Villarreal to ensure their passage to the Champions League knockout stages.

And Carrick has insisted he, his staff and the players are looking forward to the match in Spain.

“We are very much looking forward to the game tomorrow,” the five-time Premier League winner said.

“The boys will be ready for it.” – AFP/Agencies