Roof of SMK Cheras Jaya collapses, no casualties reported

KAJANG: The roof of one building of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Cheras Jaya here collapsed yesterday but no casualties were reported.

Deputy Education Minister Lim Hui Ying said the school management had evacuated that block after small cement fragments fell from the roof at 12.40 pm.

“At 1.18 pm, there was a major collapse. We are thankful that no teachers or students were in that area, which is an assembly place.

“The headmistress reported the matter to the Education Ministry, District Education Office (PPD) and Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) to monitor the situation. Now, we are waiting for a report from the Public Works Department (JKR) before taking further action,” she told a press conference at the school today.

Lim said that last January the school had reported to the PPD about structural damage to the building and asked for maintenance work to be carried out.

“In March this year, the Selangor Education Department received a letter from the Hulu Langat PPD informing it about the damage. We were prepared to carry out the maintenance work, estimated to cost RM450,000.

“Unfortunately, the roof gave way before we could start the maintenance work. Now, it is going to be a more costly project,” she added.

Lim said the ministry would ask JKR to conduct a comprehensive inspection of the school to ensure it is safe for use.

“The school sessions are going on as usual. The damage affected two classrooms, a computer lab, a science lab and some other classrooms,“ she said. -Bernama