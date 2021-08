TUN Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s political party, Pejuang, was registered by the Registrar of Societies (RoS) after the matter was taken up for judicial review and the Court gave a deadline of 14 days for the government to decide on the registration.

This episode suggests that extraneous factors, not the law alone, decide on the issue of registration by the RoS.

Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s new party, Muda, too had applied for registration by the RoS but was rejected and the appeal to the home minister was also rejected a couple of days ago.

Many new political parties, social and religious organisations continue to apply for registration and eagerly await the decision by the RoS before going forth with the next step.

Needless to say, the RoS is an important entity in Malaysian bureaucracy giving meaning to the freedom of association as espoused in the Federation Constitution, and therefore it must act fairly and freely and not deliberate on unreasonable considerations or “unwritten laws” when deciding on registration of an organisation.

I wish to relate the case of the Malaysian Mar Thoma Church whose application for registration under the Societies Act 1966 was recently rejected by the RoS.

Some church members took the initiative to have the church registered under the Societies Act 1966 that would give the church a legal standing and also enable the church to undertake its various activities, both domestic and foreign, to be covered by the law.

The Malaysian Mar Thoma Church, which was founded in the early decades of the last century, has since its inception been under the administrative control and jurisdiction of the Metropolitan (head of the Church) and the Episcopal Synod based in Kerala, India.

An application for registration was made to the RoS to register the church under the Societies Act 1966.

Registration will enable the church to come under Malaysian law and allow the RoS to ensure good governance, transparency and accountability.

Various churches of different Christian denominations are registered under the Act and face no problems or, if there are any, the RoS acts on the complaints quickly.

In fact registration will ensure oversight by the RoS that brings proper administrative control.

Many church members are disappointed with the RoS decision.

I would like to state here two important evidence that the RoS had ignored.

The matter of the church registration was brought up in Parliament during question time by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow on Sept 28, 2004 and the answer given was that all houses of worship and religious organisations other than Islam have to be registered.

In a subsequent letter dated Dec 8, 2004 from the RoS registrar then, Kaswuri Kenan, it was specifically stated that the Malaysian Mar Thoma Church needs to be registered under the Societies Act 1966 to ensure that it falls within the ambit of Malaysian law.

What more evidence does the RoS and former home minister, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, need to approve the registration of the church?

The RoS registrar himself had said so and the reply in Parliament was also in the affirmative.

Is there any better reason than these for registration? Or could it be the case that the home minister was not given the full details of the application for registration?

It will reflect negatively on the government and its administrative authorities if the rejected applicants, who are increasing in number, are always compelled to opt for judicial review to find a favourable solution or a proper decision.

Judicial review adds to the legal costs and delay, and not many applicants can afford it.

Hamzah, who was bestowed with much authority and power, should have been sympathetic to applicants who referred their cases to him.

It is only when the applicant feels that the due process of the law was not followed, as occurred in the rejection of Pejuang’s application, that it would motivate the applicant to opt for judicial review.

The Malaysian Mar Thoma Church members hope that the next home minister will look into the church registration issue legally, positively and favourably.

It is high time that the Malaysian Mar Thoma Church is registered.

V. Thomas

Petaling Jaya