Rosmah fails to recuse judge from money laundering trial

PETALING JAYA: Kuala Lumpur High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan today rejected Rosmah Mansor’s(pix) bid to recuse him from presiding over her RM7 million money laundering and tax evasion trial, reports The Malaysian Insight.

Zaini is also presiding over Rosmah’s ongoing graft trial linked to the RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project for rural schools in Sarawak.

In dismissing her application, Zaini said as a judge, he is required to independently evaluate all evidence against her and not mix findings in her other cases.

He said any findings he made in the solar hybrid case remains there.

Rosmah, wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, was concerned that Zaini, who is the judge in a separate trial of hers for corruption in connection with a RM1.25 billion solar project, could be biased and prejudiced against her in the second trial that has yet to start.

Rosmah’s corruption hearing will resume on December 23. She will go on trial for money laundering and tax evasion on January 12.

Rosmah, 69, is accused of soliciting RM187.5 million as inducement to help a company secure a RM1.25 billion contract to equip schools with solar energy.

She is also charged with receiving bribes totalling RM6.5 million.

In the second trial, Rosmah faces 12 charges of laundering RM7 million and five counts of failing to declare her income to the Inland Revenue Board.

The offences were allegedly committed between December 2013 and May 2018.