Rosmah files to recuse judge from money laundering, tax evasion case

PETALING JAYA: Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor(pix) is seeking to recuse judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan from hearing her RM7 million money laundering and tax evasion case.

Rosmah’s lawyer Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent confirmed the court filing to Malaysiakini recently.

The report added, in her application filed on Nov 2, Rosmah claimed that there was a risk that Mohamed Zaini would be prejudiced and biased against her.

The 69-year-old wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak pointed out that Mohamed Zaini is also the trial judge in her ongoing corruption case in relation to a RM1.25 billion hybrid solar project for rural schools in Sarawak.

In the affidavit, Rosmah also said her right to a fair trial were protected under the Federal Constitution.

The recusal application is set for case management before the High Court in Kuala Lumpur this morning.