Rosmah’s corruption trial postponed yet again as lawyer tests positive

PETALING JAYA: Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s(pix) bribery and corruption trial has been delayed yet again as her lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader tested positive for Covid-19, Malay Mail reports .

The court was told Akberdin has not taken his booster shot yet and will have to quarantine for seven days from February 12 until 19.

High Court Judge Justice Zaini Mazlan said he had no choice but to postpone today’s proceedings. Upon request by prosecution lead Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, he then set the date for February 23.

In this trial, Rosmah is facing several charges; among them receiving a RM5 million bribe and a RM1.5 million bribe from Jepak Holdings and its managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin, on December 20, 2016.

She is also charged with soliciting RM187.5 million from Saidi in 2016 and 2017 for the Sarawak schools solar energy supply project, as well as receiving RM6.5 million in cash from him.

It is alleged that the money was meant to help Saidi’s company, Jepak Holdings, to secure the RM1.25 billion project to supply electricity to 369 rural schools in Sarawak.