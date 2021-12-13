Rosmah’s trial postponed again due to MySejahtera status

PETALING JAYA: Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s(pix) corruption trial had to be vacated for a third time in the last two weeks due to her status still as a close contact to a Covid-positive individual, reports The Malaysian Insight.

The High Court heard today that Datuk Jagjit Singh’s client’s status remained unchanged from last week and apologised for compelling the court to delay proceedings again.

Prior to today, Rosmah’s corruption trial had to be adjourned on December 8 and December 10 due to her MySejahtera status.

The next trial hearing is expected to resume on December 23 and December 24, with Rosmah due to take the stand to be cross-examined by lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram.

In this corruption trial, Rosmah is facing three charges, including allegedly receiving a RM5 million bribe and a RM1.5 million bribe from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd’s Saidi Abang Samsudin on the dates of December 20, 2016, and September 7, 2017, in exchange for helping the company get the RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project.

Rosmah is also accused of soliciting RM187.5 million from Saidi in January to April 2016.