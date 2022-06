ROTI Terbang Kampung Mezan in Malacca is popular for its “flying” roti canai stunt.

Recently, a “flying” roti canai stunt didn’t go according to plan and landed on one of their customer’s face.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

However, the good part came when the customer was calm and did not lose his temper following the ‘accident’.

It was reported that the customer was rewarded with RM50 as a form of compensation for the failed stunt.