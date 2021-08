PUTRAJAYA: Basli Bachok has eyes like a hawk on four Jalur Gemilang buntings that are hanging majestically on both sides of the Communication and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) building here.

The 42-year-old contractor, who is responsible for installing the buntings measuring 20 feet wide and 40 feet long each at the KKMM building to enliven the 64th National Day celebration, did not compromise the quality of his work as he wanted to ensure they were perfectly hung.

With over 10 years of experience in installing flags or buntings at high-rise buildings, he said the Jalur Gemilang should be meticulously and neatly put up as it symbolises Malaysia’s sovereignty.

“I put up the buntings using a skylift. The installation work needs to be done very attentively to keep these flags or buntings wrinkle free or to avoid them from falling when it rains. The Jalur Gemilang is the pride of all Malaysians,” he told Bernama.

According to Basli, installing buntings on high-rise buildings could take up to five hours depending on the weather and the size of the bunting.

“If the weather is good, the work can be completed quickly,” he added.

Meanwhile, his colleague, Nizam Mudliaf, 37, said even though the work of installing Jalur Gemilang on high-rise buildings is risky and had to be done with extra caution, he is always proud of his job.

“When I finish my work, I always feel proud to see the Jalur Gemilang flutters proudly on the building. This is my way of expressing my love for the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, KKMM Senior Division Secretary (Management) Mazlan Mutalib said a total of 200 Jalur Gemilang were installed in the lobby and on each floor of the building to create the festive ambience there.

“I hope all Malaysians will fly the Jalur Gemilang as a gesture of appreciating the sacrifices of our forefathers to achieve independence,” he added.-Bernama