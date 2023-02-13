Royal address a clear message to politicians to administer country well, ensure unity

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang Di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s (pix) royal address in Parliament today sent a clear message to all politicians, especially elected representatives to be more serious and responsible in administering the country and to ensure the continued unity and development.

Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) political science professor, Prof Dr Jayum Anak Jawan said all politicians, backbenchers and opposition alike, share the same responsibilities in ensuring the continuity of the democratic system to ensure the prosperity of Malaysians.

“Concerns that can affect political stability stems from the irresponsible actions and attitudes of immature politicians who frequently switch parties and lob criticism at each other to an extent that it affects their roles in managing the country’s affairs,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said the King’s royal address was timely as the leaders of the current administration are busy managing various major challenges that could possibly affect the ethnic unity of the country, as well as its development and security.

The King also showed he was deeply concerned and cared about the peace and security of the country for the good of its people, he added.

The King had raised concerns during his royal address at Parliament today that the current environment of peace and development could not be sustained if threatened by political strife and division.

Meanwhile, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) political science senior lecturer Dr Jamaie Hamil also agreed with Jayum that the King’s royal address served as a reminder to political parties in the country to support the Unity Government to drive the country towards stability.

He explained that the country might have reverted to the situation after the 14th general election if political entanglements continued, and felt that the Unity Government was seen to be on the right track in its efforts to address issues affecting people’s lives and the country’s performance in the South East Asian region.

He added that the King’s admonishment should be viewed positively to build the country together in political, social and economic terms.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UiTM) political and social media analyst, Assoc Prof Dr Sara Chinnasamy said the political culture of suing should be stopped and focus given instead to the current problems plaguing the people.

“This is because the political arena today features a lot of lawsuits and feuds. They should prioritise people’s issues and problems. People want to see change (in managing issues) like rising prices of products, food and necessities, along with shortages in supply,” he said.

Supporting the royal address, she added that this parliamentary session should be used to discuss and debate issues of public concern and solve them, as Malaysians are tired of political contestation. -Bernama