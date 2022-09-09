Royal families around the world extend condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II

ANKARA: Royal families around the world on Thursday extended condolences over the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

Britain’s longest-serving monarch died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace announced.

In a statement, Spanish King Felipe and Queen Letizia told Charles III that they are “deeply saddened by the sorrowful news of the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, your beloved Mother,” Anadolu Agency reported.

They extended condolences to the new king and to the people of Britain, adding: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has undoubtedly witnessed, written and shaped many of the most relevant chapters in the history of our world during the last seven decades.”

Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf said: “My family and I are deeply saddened to learn of the death of my dear relative Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Gustav is Elizabeth’s third cousin, and both are descendants of Queen Victoria.

“She has been a constant presence, not only in British society but also internationally,” said Gustav, adding his condolences to the queen’s family and to the British people.

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, and Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands also paid tribute to the late queen in a joint message.

“We remember Queen Elizabeth II with deep respect and great affection. Steadfast and wise, she dedicated her long life to serving the British people,” they said.

“We feel a strong bond with the United Kingdom and its royal family, and we share their sorrow at this time. We are very grateful for our countries’ close friendship, to which Queen Elizabeth made such an unforgettable contribution.”

Norway’s King Herald said in a statement: “Our thoughts go out to His Majesty the King and the immediate family at Queen Elizabeth’s passing.”

“For a century, the Queen devoted herself devotedly to her work and accompanied the British people through joys and sorrows, in good times and bad times. Our condolences also go to the British people,” he added.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark also sent a message of condolences to Charles III, extending to him and Queen Consort Camilla “warmest thoughts and prayers.”

“Your mother was very important to me and my family. She was a towering figure among the European monarchs and a great inspiration to us all. We shall miss her terribly,” said the queen.

Margrethe II said the world changed dramatically during Elizabeth’s reign but that “she has played a crucial role as a unifying figure highly respected and deeply loved.”

The heads of royal families in Arab countries also mourned the passing of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II said in a tweet: “Jordan mourns the passing of an iconic leader. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a beacon of wisdom and principled leadership for seven decades.

“She was a partner for Jordan and a dear family friend. We stand with the people and leadership of the UK at this difficult time.”

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said on Twitter: “Sincere condolences to the British royal family and its people on the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II, with whose passing the world lost a great human symbol.”

He added: “She was a source of inspiration and nobility and had solid and constructive relations with Qatar that strengthened the bonds of friendship and partnership between our two peoples.”-Bernama