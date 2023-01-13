Royal Langkawi Regatta resume on third day

LANGKAWI: The 2023 Royal Langkawi International Regatta (RLIR) resumed yesterday, after the race was postponed on Wednesday due to lack of wind.

However, the third day saw another round of disappointment, as only one race could be held since the wind was not strong enough for the race to continue.

Principal Race Officer Simon James said the race, that was supposed to start at 9.30am, only started at 1.30pm.

“The race started late today due to less wind, but they managed to complete one race. The wind conditions for tomorrow and Saturday are expected to be the same as today.

“Tomorrow, we will send boats in all directions to check the wind movement around 7.30am, but I don’t think we have enough wind to do the round island race,” he told Bernama here, yesterday.

He said, though 10 races cannot be completed due to a lack of favourable wind speed, the collection of points for each class category until the third day race is sufficient to determine the winner. -Bernama