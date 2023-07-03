Royal Thai Navy on four-day operational visit to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) is on a four-day operational visit to Malaysia, beginning today, in conjunction with the Royal Thai Naval Cadet Unit (RTNCU) programme.

The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) Strategic Communications branch said that the visit was aimed at giving exposure to the 349 RTN cadet officers to the naval community of its neighbouring country, which is part of their training syllabus.

“Three RTN vessels, namely HTMS NARESUAN (FF 421), HTMS BANGPAKONG (FF 456) and HTMS PATTANI (OPV 511) are now berthed at the Pulau Indah naval base (TPPI) in Klang, Selangor, at 9 am today, and will remain there until March 9 as part of the visit.

“Also accompanying the voyage is Royal Thai Naval Academy deputy commandant, Rear Admiral Preediwat Diloknoranart,” it said in the statement.

The arrival of three RTN ships at the TPPI was welcomed by RMN Naval Headquarters Operation Department director, Captain Nasrol Hakim Jamludin.

In conjunction with the visit, several programmes have been lined up, including a courtesy call to the National Hydrographic Centre director-general Rear Admiral Dato’ Hanafiah Hassan and the RMN Education and Training Commander Rear Admiral Datuk Anuar Mohamed.

“The visit is to strengthen naval cooperation between the two countries,” read the statement. -Bernama