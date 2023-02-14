Rozman's father, younger brother hold lowest shares in LLPM: Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court here was told today that former Labuan Member of Parliament Datuk Rozman Isli’s (pix) father and younger brother were shareholders with the lowest shares in Labuan Liberty Port Management Sdn Bhd (LLPM), which is the temporary operator of the Labuan Federal Territory Merdeka Port Terminal.

Assistant Registrar of Companies at the Marketing and Business Development Division of the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) Adlin Shahira Mohd Roslan, 31, said Isli Siput and Tony Noolan each owned 31,250 units of the company's three million paid-up shares.

“The information is based on the company’s annual report for a period of four years, namely 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020,“ she said when reading out her witness statement at Rozman’s trial for allegedly using his position to obtain bribes, namely an employment contract as an operator of Labuan Port Merdeka Dock for LLPM in which his father and younger brother have an interest.

The 22nd prosecution witness told the court that the annual report was supplied by SSM following a request from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Cross-examined by lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, representing Rozman, Adlin Shahira said Rozman’s father and younger brother each held 1.04 per cent shares in LLPM.

Rozman, 59, is charged as an official of a public body, the Deputy Chairman of the Labuan Port Authority, to have used his position to obtain gratification, namely an employment contract as the operator for Dermaga Merdeka Pelabuhan Labuan for LLPM, in which his father and younger brother have an interest in.

The offence was allegedly committed at the TKSU Meeting Room, Level 9, Ministry of Transport Malaysia, Jalan Tun Hussein, Precinct 4, Putrajaya between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm on March 21, 2018.

He is charged under Section 23(1) of the MACC Act and can be punished under Section 24(1) of the same act, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000 whichever is higher, if convicted

The hearing before Judge Rozina Ayob continues on March 6. -Bernama