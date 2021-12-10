RPT projects: Opportunity for young generation to own house

IPOH: The Perak State Legislative Assembly was told today that the state government has no objection to the projects under the Structured Village Planning (RPT) being developed specifically for the younger generation.

State Housing, Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohamed Radzi said this was because such a project had been introduced by the state government through Rumah Perak Ku but it was subject to certain conditions and approvals set.

“Usually, the status of RPT project participants will be checked before being approved. The state government has no objection to any new projects or settlements such as RPT being opened specifically to the younger generation.

“Under the Perak Housing and Property Board (LPHP), we have a youth project called Rumah Perak Ku in Tanjung Tualang for the benefit of local youths,“ she said.

She was replying to a question from Mohd Zuraimi Razali (BN-Manong) who had wanted to know the opportunities for the younger generation to own a house in any RPT throughout the state.