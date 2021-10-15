R&R allowed to operate round-the-clock from Saturday (Oct 16)

KUALA LUMPUR: Rest and service (R&R) areas at all highways nationwide will be allowed to operate round-the-clock from tomorrow (Oct 16).

The relaxation of the standard operating procedure (SOP) was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob after the decision was made at the meeting of the Special Committee on Covid-19 Pandemic Management.

He said that e-hailing vehicles would also be allowed to resume carrying passengers based on the vehicles’ seating capacity for all phases under the National Recovery Plan (PPN) from tomorrow.

The Prime Minister also announced that fully vaccinated travellers from abroad would undergo a shorter quarantine period of seven days at home (if suitable) or at quarantine stations effective Monday (Oct 18).

“Travellers who are not vaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated will have to undergo 10 days’ quarantine at the quarantine station,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said the quarantine period for close contacts had also been reduced to seven days at home for fully vaccinated individuals and 10 days at home for those not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, cyber cafes and centres would be allowed to operate at 80 per cent capacity for Phase Three states of the PPN and at 100 per cent capacity for Phase Four states of the PPN effective Sunday (Oct 17).

Meeting, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) are also allowed in states under Phase Three of the PPN via face-to-face, for fully vaccinated individuals, effective Monday (Oct 18) on condition they perform a pre-event test via the RTK-antigen or saliva test, observe physical distancing, wear face masks and 50 per cent capacity according to space.

Ismail Sabri said the SOP for international travel for the purpose of umrah, which was tabled during the Pandemic Management Technical Working Group meeting on Sept 27, had been gazetted in line with the announcement to allow interdistrict and interstate travel on Oct 11.

“As such, pilgrims are allowed to perform umrah in line with the decision to remove the MyTravelPass requirement to go overseas effective Oct 18,” he said.

He urged the public to take advantage of the relaxation given with full discipline and a sense of responsibility.-Bernama