RRTF reactivated as part of measures to tackle Omicron wave: KJ

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry (MOH) has reactivated the National Covid-19 Rapid Response Task Force (RRTF) as it heightens the level of preparedness to deal with the Omicron wave following a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the special committee would implement rapid response measures to curb the spread of infections in a particular state or area.

“The early rapid response actions include increasing (beds) and converting non-Covid-19 beds, building field hospitals and decanting patients to private hospitals.

“RRTF will be jointly chaired by Health deputy director-general (public health) Datuk Dr Chong Chee Kheong and Health deputy director-general (medicine) Datuk Dr Asmayani Khalib, who will report directly to me,” he told a press conference on Covid-19 developments here today.

Khairy said that as of yesterday, MOH had readied 120 hospitals, nine fully Covid-19 hospitals, 111 hybrid hospitals and 43 Low-Risk Covid-19 Treatment and Quarantine Centres (PKRC) with a capacity of 10,810 beds to tackle the pandemic.

Khairy also said all health clinics were prepared for a high number of visits by patients following the Omicron wave, with 370 Covid-19 Assessment Centres (CAC) at health and community clinics in operation to conduct assessment on Covid-19 patients as of today.

The CAC’s functions include identifying patients who fulfil the criteria for home surveillance, assessing and monitoring condition of patients throughout their period of isolation and coordinating patients who need to be referred to PKRC or hospitals.

On close contacts of positive Covid-19 cases, Khairy said the individuals need not go to the CAC and undergo Covid-19 swab tests if they do not have symptoms.

“Close contacts will be given digital Home Surveillance Order (HSO) and only need to undergo quarantine at home.

“If they have symptoms, they need to self-test. If positive and in category 2A, continue with isolation at home without the need to go to the CAC,” he added.

Earlier, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said positive Covid-19 cases in categories 1 and 2A who are not of high risks need not present themselves to the CAC but should do self-monitoring of their health on a daily basis through the MySejahtera application.

Positive cases in category 2B and above (whether high risk or not) or having worsening symptoms are required to go to the CAC or the nearest hospital for further examination.-Bernama