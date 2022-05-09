RTD: Drones are monitoring traffic offenders

SEREMBAN: The use of drones proves to be more effective in terms of enforcement, as well as facilitate monitoring of traffic offences, said Negeri Sembilan Road Transport (RTD) director Hanif Yusabra Yusuf.

He said two drones were used by the Negeri Sembilan JPJ during the 2022 Hari Raya Aidilfitri Operation (HRA Op) and a total of 30 offences were recorded, mostly for using the emergency lane, traffic light violation and over-taking.

“The focus locations are on expressways and main roads in the state to detect traffic offences committed by motorists,” he said told a press conference on the 2022 Op HRA here today.

He said following the effectiveness of the drones for use to monitor traffic offences, the Negeri Sembilan RTD planned to have five more drones, as well as expand its use for other operations.

We will also discuss with the Malaysian RTD Academy to send more personnel to undergo training on handling of drones, he added.

Meanwhile, he said, the state RTD had issued 316 summonses for various offences during the Op HRA, with most of them for over-taking 149 cases, violating traffic lights (92) and driving on emergency lanes (32).

Apart from that, he said a total of 2,010 vehicles were inspected and action was taken against 610 vehicles for various offences.

Hanif Yusabra said during the operation, RTD personnel in civilian clothing, disguised themselves as bus passengers to detect offences committed by express bus drivers.

They boarded 18 buses, where the drivers of two of them were taken action for using their handphones while driving and another for dangerous driving, he added.-Bernama