RTD launches operation against Mat Rempit

PETALING JAYA: In a move to eradicate illegal motorcycle racing and reckless riding, the Road Transport Department (RTD) launched a large-scale operation targeted at motorcyclists nationwide.

RTD deputy director-general (planning and operations) Aedy Fadly Ramli said today that enforcement on motorcyclists in the first phase of Ops Lejang will be carried out at the East Coast expressway between Gombak and Bentong, including 12 locations identified as “blackspots”.

He said the operation, which is being jointly carried out with the police and highway concessionaire Anih Berhad will focus on the various offences commonly committed by bikers such as not possessing a driving license, road tax and motor insurance.

“We are committed in stamping out illegal racing and reckless riding, which can cause accidents and fatalities such as that in Penang recently. The RTD will increase its surveillance and enforcement to address this menace on all roads across the country,“ Aedy Fadly said.

He said the RTD’s records show that between 2018 and last month, the department had carried out checks on 3.7 million motorcycles, of which action was taken on about a third of the total or 1.3 million motorcycles.

Aedy Fadly said the highest number of summons were issued for not possessing a driving license at 471,665 cases, followed by expired road tax at 313,174 cases and riding without motor insurance at almost 300,000 cases.

He warned bikers to refrain from getting involved with illegal racing or reckless riding as stern action, including seizing their motorcycles under laws of the Road Transport Act, can be taken against them.