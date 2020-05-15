RTD to resume full counter services from Monday -Wee

KUALA LUMPUR: The Road Transport Department (RTD) will fully open its counter services, including at Pos Malaysia branches, for all transactions from Monday (May 18), said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (pix).

He said that for now, RTD personnel nationwide were making final preparations for full operations to resume, including ensuring that safety and health measures were taken.

He said RTD was coordinating with banks to ensure its services would return to normal next week.

“Prior to this, RTD had resumed counter services in stages following the government’s decision to reopen the economic sector through the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

“Only certain transactions are allowed to be carried out at the counters until May 17 and among them are renewal of Malaysian driving licences and vocational licences (GDL and PSV) for commercial vehicle drivers,” he said in a statement today.

He said RTD would continue to operate seven days a week to enable backlogged transactions to be settled soonest possible so as to avoid congestion of existing individual and commercial customers.

“This operation will continue until an order to stop is issued later. The operating hours are from 8 am to 4 pm on working days and 8 am to 1 pm on weekends (either Friday or Saturday in the respective states).

“Cash payments for all matters at RTD branches will only be allowed from 8 am to 11 am while only cashless payments or e-payments, including through debit and credit card transactions, will be accepted on weekends,” he said.

“Private vehicle owners are reminded that they are exempted from renewal of their driving licences and motorcycle licences under the MCO provided their vehicles have valid insurance coverage,” he said.

In another development, he said that RTD counters would be closed for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations from May 23 to May 26 and would resume operations on May 27.

“I wish to remind the public and agency personnel to always comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Health Ministry in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he said. -Bernama