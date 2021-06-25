RTM news channel fast becoming trusted channel: Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The RTM News Channel operated by Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) is fast becoming a trusted channel for the public to get reliable and accurate news in just one year of its establishment.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah(pix) said this was made possible as RTM is already an established brand closest to Malaysians’ hearts, and the official channel for information on Covid-19.

“I see an interesting and encouraging development because, in just a year, the RTM News Channel has received a very good response from the public.

“Coincidently, as we undergo several series of Movement Control Order (MCO), the public are now spending more time watching television and I can see that RTM News Channel is playing a very special role with its tagline ‘Yang Sahih di Berita RTM (Trustworthy at RTM News),” he said in RTM’s Selamat Pagi Malaysia programme today.

The RTM News Channel was launched on June 25 last year offering 25 daily news slots and 12 talk shows a week to disseminate reliable and accurate information on local and international affairs.

Saifuddin also expressed hope that apart from being the official channel for Covid-19, the RTM News Channel could also explore its own niche areas of expertise to improve public ratings. -Bernama