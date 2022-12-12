RTM targeting 120m views next year

KUALA LUMPUR: Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) is targeting 120 million views in 2023, an increase of 30 per cent compared to this year as efforts are being made to improve programmes and content on the platform.

Ministry of Communications and Digital secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek said programmes that were unique and trendy would be able to attract viewers to various RTM channels such as TV1, TV2, Okey, BES and RTM Sports.

“To bring people to these channels, of course, we need good, fresh and relevant content,“ he told reporters after the Town Hall Session with Television Programme Producers here today.

He said the programme selection process would also be improved through the open pitching method compared to the previous process which was conducted once a year.

According to him, the once-a-year selection process led to a huge accumulation of content and programmes, and it would take a long time to be reviewed.

“But next year is quite different, we will hold open pitching, but it still needs to be refined, because we need to discuss with the Ministry of Finance (MOF) about the procurement methods for open pitching.

“I see that private broadcasters already have the practice of open pitching, but because we are subject to MOF’s procurement procedures, we need to hold discussions with them,“ he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 133 production companies received Letters of Acceptance (SST) for next year’s broadcasts which consist of several categories such as telemovies, serial dramas, culinary and reality shows, as well as animations.-Bernama